KPM Analytics Connects NIR Analyzers Globally

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 14, 2023

News

Image Credit: KPM Analytics

Westborough, Massachusetts. KPM Analytics released a cloud-based software to remotely operate its SpectraStar XT series Near-Infrared (NIR) analyzers. KPMLink offers a complete impression of all SpectraStar XT analyzers connected on the network providing real-time device health for efficient control.

Leveraging near-infrared reflectance (NIR) technology, SpectraStar XT analyzers provide compositional analysis predominantly in the food, ingredients, feed, forage, and agriculture industries.

"At KPM Analytics, our dedication to delivering solutions that amplify productivity, minimize downtime, and uphold the highest data integrity remains steadfast," says Chief Commercial Officer, Yuegang Zhao.

For more information, visit kpmanalytics.com.

