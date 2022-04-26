Embedded Computing Design

Leveraging Intelligent Systems Technology to Deliver Next-Generation Care at the Medical Edge

April 26, 2022

Whitepaper


Leveraging Intelligent Systems Technology to Deliver Next-Generation Care at the Medical EdgeIn the real world, the initial point of care is almost never in a hospital, clinic, or doctor’s office. It’s almost always at, what we in the technology industry, refer to as the far edge, near edge and device edge.

There, things are unpredictable. Resources are at a minimum. And where repeatability and containment were once the only characteristics that mattered, flexibility, agility, and openness are now the keys to success. In short, the environment lends itself to next-generation edge intelligence powered by continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) of advanced software capabilities.

This approach to software development is a critical enabler of AI and IoT technology, but there are additional considerations before the healthcare field can adopt it widely:

  • The lack of determinism in enterprise software components that enable cloud native development and CI/CD practices is contrary to almost every electronic medical device design principle
  • Cloud native capabilities are dependent on connectivity, but patient data privacy regulations like HIPAA make robust security non-negotiable in all connected medical devices
  • In safety-critical systems governed by standards like IEC 62304 and FDA Class III, CI/CD can be a disadvantage because any platform changes mean it must be recertified

Just like the solutions being deployed at the next-generation point of care, medical device OEMs and systems integrators need enabling technologies that are smarter, safer, and more secure.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Analog & Power
Resilient, Redundant Source of Secure Network Timing and Synchronization for Power Operators

April 27, 2022

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Image Provided by Infineon Technologies AG
Monitor Your Smart Building to Maximize Equipment Life, Lower Costs

April 25, 2022

MORE
Consumer
Embedded Executive: Duncan Bosworth, GM, Consumer Business Unit, Analog Devices

April 27, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
Altair Simulation 2022 Released

April 27, 2022

MORE