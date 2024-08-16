PEAK-System Provides its PCAN-OBDonUDS API for Free

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: PEAK-System PEAK-System launched the PCAN-OBDonUDS API, a new programming interface for the high-layer OBDonUDS (SAE J1979-2) protocol. The API is designed to offer OBDonUDS services for Windows application development, using the underlying PCAN-Basic and PCAN-UDS APIs to communicate diagnostic data over the CAN bus.

As an evolution of OBD-2, OBDonUDS is built on the UDS standard (ISO 14229-1), enabling more sophisticated vehicle diagnostics and monitoring compared to the older OBD-2 system.

PEAK-System provides the PCAN-OBDonUDS API for free, much like its other protocol interfaces such as ISO-TP, UDS, and RP1210. Software developed using this API can be utilized with all PEAK-System CAN interfaces.

For more information, visit peak-system.com.