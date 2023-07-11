Intro to Building Digital Twin Environments from DTC

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Digital Twin Consortium

Boston, Massachusetts. The Platform Stack Architectural Framework: An Introductory Guide was released by Digital Twin Consortium (DTC) to aid in designing a fundamental foundation forming the building blocks and central models of a digital twin environment. “Digital twins and enabling technologies are revolutionizing how we approach even the simplest of tasks, from managing the flow of stock in a warehouse to designing, deploying and maintaining a fleet of aircraft,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, DTC.

A Guide to Growth:

Examines IT/OT infrastructure, virtual representation, service interfaces, applications, and mechanisms for synchronizing data

Evaluates general industrial protocols and standards including security, trustworthiness, and governance

Emphasizes five use cases of varying maturity levels (below) highlighting the method developers can utilize the architecture in practice*

Dr. David McKee, Entrepreneur and Portfolio CTO at Counterpoint Technologies, and Co-Chair of the Capabilities and Technology Working Group, DTC said,“The Platform Stack Architectural Framework: An Introductory Guide answers fundamental questions such as “What are the critical constituent parts of a digital twin system? and what elements take a solution from being a great model or simulation to qualifying as a digital twin?”

Technology Readiness Levels (outlined in the guide):

Modeling and simulation,

Digital twins as individual components

Digital twin systems in production and operational environments

Isaacs ends, “Digital twin systems accelerate digitization as they provide organizations the means to operate more efficiently, effectively and adhere to best practices and guidelines.”

For more information, download the Platform Stack Architectural Framework: An Introductory Guide.

*Use cases include buildings as batteries, emergency communication services, manufacturing quality control via remote operator, scope 3 carbon reporting emissions, and infectious disease management.