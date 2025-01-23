Mini SSD: High-Performance Storage in a New Compact Form Factor

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

In a recent release, Biwin has introduced its next-generation Mini SSD, a new form factor designed to open new opportunities in data storage thanks to its compact design, high performance, and reliability.

Biwin says the Mini SSD combines SSD storage solutions with Land Grid Array (LGA) packaging technology to integrate the controller and flash memory modules into a compact form. It measures just 15.0 mm X 17.0 mm X 1.4 mm, which is about the size of a microSD card.

The new form factor reportedly offers new flexibility with a modular slot design, plug-and-play functionality, and wide compatibility with diverse devices including laptops, tablets, smartphones, cameras, NAS systems, smart albums, and portable SSDs.

The removable design simplifies data transfers and eliminates barriers between devices, enhancing data sharing across multiple platforms, Biwin said. This versatility allows the product to meet the demands of various scenarios for modern, connected lifestyles, according to the announcement.

PCIe 4.0 x2, NVMe 1.4 and Advanced 3D TLC NAND

Leveraging a PCIe 4.0 x2 interface and NVMe 1.4 protocol, the Mini SSD is designed to use 3D TLC NAND technology to achieve read speeds up to 3700 MB/s and write speeds up to 3400 MB/s. With capacities ranging from 512 GB to 2 TB, the Mini SSD meets the requirements for mobile devices, edge computing, and other data-intensive applications, the company said. It’s also suited to other applications, including cloud collaboration, and remote file access thanks to big storage space and performance.

Hardware and Firmware

BIWIN has combined advanced hardware and firmware designs to drive data integrity and stability, the company said. The SSD is built to offer high resistance to shocks and impacts, and the IP68-rated dust and water resistance provides an additional layer of reliability in challenging environments.

The LGA packaging establishes a direct connection between pads and pins, designed to form a robust and reliable electrical and mechanical bond. Designed for outdoor and rugged use, it reportedly can withstand drops of up to 3 meters without damage.

BIWIN Mini SSD includes many firmware technologies, including Dynamic SLC Cache, Dynamic Wear Leveling, Trim, Garbage Collection, and advanced thermal management.

The launch of the BIWIN Mini SSD is a big step for the company’s integrated R&D and packaging business model, according to the announcement. By setting new standards in storage solutions, BIWIN said it hopes to bring fresh momentum to the industry.