Embedded Computing Design

Weebit Nano's ReRAM to Power onsemi’s Treo Platform in New Licensing Deal

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 24, 2025

News

Weebit Nano's ReRAM to Power onsemi’s Treo Platform in New Licensing Deal
Image Credit: Weebit Nano

Hod Hasharon, Israel. Weebit Nano Limited released information it has licensed its resistive random access memory (ReRAM or RRAMtechnology to onsemi. Weebit Nano’s ReRAM IP will be integrated into onsemi’s Treo platform delivering embedded non-volatile memory (NVM).

Weebit Nano's ReRAM's incorporation into a Bipolar CMOS, DMOS (BCD) process supports a low-power and efficient NVM with enhanced retention at elevated temperatures.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, commented, “We are delighted to announce Weebit’s latest commercial agreement with onsemi, one of the world’s top semiconductor integrated device manufacturers.”

 

For more information, visit www.weebit-nano.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Storage
Automotive
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Storage
AI & Machine Learning
Consumers on AI: It’s About Engagement

January 23, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: BIOSTAR
BIOSTAR Brings Scalability and Speed with MS-N97 Industrial Computer

January 24, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Credit: Rolling Wireless
Satellite Connectivity for Vehicles: RN941Y Module Brings Reliable Communication to Remote Areas

January 10, 2025

MORE
Security
The Shine on Rust

January 15, 2025

MORE