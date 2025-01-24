Weebit Nano's ReRAM to Power onsemi’s Treo Platform in New Licensing Deal

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Weebit Nano

Hod Hasharon, Israel. Weebit Nano Limited released information it has licensed its resistive random access memory (ReRAM or RRAM) technology to onsemi. Weebit Nano’s ReRAM IP will be integrated into onsemi’s Treo platform delivering embedded non-volatile memory (NVM).

Weebit Nano's ReRAM's incorporation into a Bipolar CMOS, DMOS (BCD) process supports a low-power and efficient NVM with enhanced retention at elevated temperatures.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, commented, “We are delighted to announce Weebit’s latest commercial agreement with onsemi, one of the world’s top semiconductor integrated device manufacturers.”

