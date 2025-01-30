Syslogic’s RSA4NA Brings Robust AI Computing to Industrial and Automotive Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Syslogic Syslogic released a new rugged computer, its RSA4NA, based on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano System-on-Modules (SoMs) unlocking innovations within generative AI models. After a software update, the platforms power consumption increases from 15 watts to 25 watts allowing the GPU to operate up to 1020 MHz and 67 TOPs.

Michael Jung, Product Manager at Syslogic commented, “We are providing the NVIDIA JetPack 6.2 software development kit to our customers with embedded computers powered by Jetson Orin Nano modules. This upgrade enables all devices to leverage Super Mode.”

The RSA4NA features IP67 and IP69 rated housing, safeguarding against moisture, water, and dust. A custom-designed carrier board provides shock and vibration resistance. It is designed to operate efficiently in temperatures ranging from –40 to +70 degrees Celsius.

For real-time centimeter-precise positioning of vehicles or machines, the RSA4NA supports RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) technology. Optional integration of two u-blox receivers enables RTK functionality to be executed rapidly and without supplementary hardware.

An added feature is a heading function, permitting exact localization not only of a vehicle or machine’s position, but also its angle of rotation.

Support for up to four GMSL2 cameras is capable depending on interface options allowing image data processed virtually in real time. The cameras are powered directly via POC (Power over Coaxial), making it ideal for safety monitoring around machines or 360-degree bird's-eye view visualization.

Highlights:

NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 8GB module

4G LTE

RTK GNSS with heading

Wi-Fi 6E ax/ac/a/b/g/n & Bluetooth 5.2

2x Gbit Ethernet

4x GMSL2 camera inputs

1x CAN 2.0A/B, CAN FD support, isolated

DisplayPort & 2x USB (behind service cover)

240GB NVMe SSD, expandable up to 2TB

9-45VDC input with Power Ignition Controller

For more information, visit syslogic.com.