BIOSTAR Brings Scalability and Speed with MS-N97 Industrial Computer

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: BIOSTAR BIOSTAR introduced its MS-N9, an Intel Alder Lake-N N97 quad-core processor powered industrial computer developed for various requirements in industrial automation, edge computing, digital signage professionals, system integrators, and more. Networking is made possible utilizing dual 2.5G GbE Intel LAN adapters.

HDMI and DP ports are available for flexible display options, as is, support for up to 16GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, and scalable expansion using M.2 Key M, M.2 Key B, and Mini PCIe slots. Other key features include USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, and configurable RS232/422/485 COM ports, and DC-IN 9-24V.

Ideal For:

System integrators - optimizes customer management, transaction tracking, and communication workflows

- optimizes customer management, transaction tracking, and communication workflows Automation machine builders - real-time control capabilities, efficient data processing, and enhanced device communication

- real-time control capabilities, efficient data processing, and enhanced device communication Edge computing innovators - dependable, high-speed network interfaces and versatile storage options for local data processing and caching

- dependable, high-speed network interfaces and versatile storage options for local data processing and caching Digital signage professionals - fanless and dust-free design creates durability, stability, and OS compatibility for long-term deployments

For more information, visit biostar.com.