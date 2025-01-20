Embedded Computing Design

Micron's DRAM 128GB/256GB Commercial Compute Express Links™ (CXLs)

January 20, 2025

High-speed interconnect industry-standard interfaces for communications between processors, accelerators, memory, storage, and other IO devices.

Micron DRAM 128GB/256GB Commercial Compute Express Links™ (CXLs) are flexible memory capacity expansions for data-intensive workloads. The DRAM CXLs memory capacity expansion optimizes cost and performance, intelligently balancing compute and memory resources. The 128GB/256GB CXLs provide the necessary architecture to balance the “memory wall” problem. The architecture helps to achieve economically viable memory solutions through memory expansion, which impacts the DRAM bit growth rate. The DRAM 128GB/256GB CXLs support memory expansion for compute nodes, filling the gap for data-intensive applications that require high bandwidth, capacity, and low latency.

The DRAM 128GB/256GB CXLs help increase efficiency by allowing composability, scalability, and flexibility for heterogeneous and distributed computing architectures. These devices provide operational efficiency and higher utilization of compute and memory resources to scale-up or scale-out resources based on workload demand.

Features:

  • Provides the necessary architecture to bring balance to the “memory wall” problem
  • Cost-efficient: achieves economical memory solutions through memory expansion
  • Flexible memory capacity expansion and scalable architecture
  • Provide operational efficiency and higher utilization of compute and memory resources to scale-up or scale-out resources based on workload demand

For more information, visit: https://www.mouser.com/new/micron-technology/micron-dram-128gb-256gb-cxls/

