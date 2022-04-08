Siemens Software Expands Xcelerator as a Service

Embedded Computing Design

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that its transition to a software-as-a-service (SaaS) led business is progressing and momentum is increasing.

Cloud related Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) surpassed $200M as of the end of Q1 FY2022, equaling 6% of total ARR. Growth continued to accelerated in the second quarter. At the 2022 Siemens Media & Analyst Conference (MAC), Siemens highlighted how a range of companies from global industry leaders to startups are using Siemens’ software to create and leverage comprehensive digital twins to digitally transform and address global challenges. It also announced that it has expanded Xcelerator as a Service, with the addition of NX X, cloud-based computer aided design (CAD).

Xcelerator is Siemens’ comprehensive, integrated portfolio of software, services and an application development platform, designed to help companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities, and levels of automation to drive innovation. Xcelerator as a Service (XaaS) makes the Xcelerator portfolio more accessible, scalable, and flexible, with a subscription offering that takes advantage of cloud computing to provide new capabilities across the Xcelerator portfolio.

At the 2022 MAC, Siemens highlighted how Italian startup Nemo’s Garden and autonomous ocean data collection specialists, Saildrone, are taking advantage of the accessibility of Xcelerator as a Service to level up their development efforts and to innovative more quickly. Global automotive OEMS such as Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation and Daimler Truck have both chosen Siemens’ Xcelerator as their platform of choice as they explore carbon-neutral futures. 

Siemens is adding design and engineering software to Xcelerator as a Service with the new NX X, a packaged solution that combines capabilities of Siemens’ NX software, centralized storage capacity, and native collaboration delivered via hosting partners. With NX X, software upgrades, back-up and hardware requirements are handled by Siemens and its hosting partners, making sure software is up to date and running on leading-edge hardware.


The Xcelerator portfolio is designed to help companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that enable innovation.

For more information, visit: siemens.com/software 

