Visit CONTACT at Hannover Messe for Updated IoT Solutions
April 04, 2023
News
During Hannover Messe (hall 17/booth H20), CONTACT Software will explain the benefits of its end-to-end PLM and IoT solutions. The highlight of the booth will be focused on its service business. CONTACT will demonstrate how the open low-code platform Elements and its accompanying Customer Service module automates IoT cycle and event driven processes to ERP, with acceleration in order completion and includes smart offerings.
The Customer Services creates a process for routine maintenance intervals with tasks, materials, and workload items. When resources dip or go beyond set limits, operators receive an instant spare parts offer. When incoming orders end within the ERP, predictive maintenance is engaged prior to a failed component. This guarantees high machine accessibility during real-time management.
An embedded ticket system assists with customer complications or upgrade requests with speed and precision.
Document Process
In theory, a business could conserve four working days per ticket with the steady digital processing of its service cases through a portal. The Customer Service also supports pay-per-use business models.
The operation times are continually logged and billed using operational records evaluated in CONTACT Elements for IoT. The platform, including its IoT applications, gives customers safe access to all data functions of properties and digital twins.