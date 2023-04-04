Visit CONTACT at Hannover Messe for Updated IoT Solutions

The Customer Services creates a process for routine maintenance intervals with tasks, materials, and workload items. When resources dip or go beyond set limits, operators receive an instant spare parts offer. When incoming orders end within the ERP, predictive maintenance is engaged prior to a failed component. This guarantees high machine accessibility during real-time management.

An embedded ticket system assists with customer complications or upgrade requests with speed and precision.

Document Process

Provides the information in a central, searchable way

Service request

Communication between all parties involved

Closing of a ticket

In theory, a business could conserve four working days per ticket with the steady digital processing of its service cases through a portal. The Customer Service also supports pay-per-use business models.

The operation times are continually logged and billed using operational records evaluated in CONTACT Elements for IoT. The platform, including its IoT applications, gives customers safe access to all data functions of properties and digital twins.