Best in Show Nominee: BIWIN Storage Technology's BIWIN PCIe Gen4 BGA SSD EP400
March 10, 2023
With up to 1TB capacity, the BIWIN PCIe Gen4 BGA SSD EP400 comes with the high-speed PCIe 4.0 x 2 to deliver up to 3500 MB/s read and 3300 MB/s write — with dimensions of just 11.5 mm (L) x 13 (W) mm. The storage solution is known for great performance, large capacities, smaller size, lower power consumption, and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) — all of which contribute to a better experience with mobile applications.
Engineered with cutting-edge integrated packaging technology, BIWIN PCIe Gen4 BGA SSD EP400 provides an innovative storage solution to improve the performance with ARM servers and ARM-embedded devices, including gaming smartphones, ultra-thin laptops, automotive, and other smart industrial equipment.
For more information, visit https://en.biwin.com.cn/product/detail/45.