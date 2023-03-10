Best in Show Nominee: BIWIN Storage Technology's BIWIN PCIe Gen4 BGA SSD EP400

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

With up to 1TB capacity, the BIWIN PCIe Gen4 BGA SSD EP400 comes with the high-speed PCIe 4.0 x 2 to deliver up to 3500 MB/s read and 3300 MB/s write — with dimensions of just 11.5 mm (L) x 13 (W) mm. The storage solution is known for great performance, large capacities, smaller size, lower power consumption, and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) — all of which contribute to a better experience with mobile applications.

Engineered with cutting-edge integrated packaging technology, BIWIN PCIe Gen4 BGA SSD EP400 provides an innovative storage solution to improve the performance with ARM servers and ARM-embedded devices, including gaming smartphones, ultra-thin laptops, automotive, and other smart industrial equipment.

For more information, visit https://en.biwin.com.cn/product/detail/45.