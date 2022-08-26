CXLTM Consortium and JEDEC Sign MOU Agreement to Advance DRAM and Persistent Memory Technology
August 26, 2022
News
JEDEC Solid State Technology Association and Compute Express Link (CXL) Consortium announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize collaboration between the two organizations.
The agreement outlines the formation of a joint work group to provide a forum that facilitates communication and sharing of information, requirements, recommendations and requests with the intent that this exchange of information will help standards developed by each organization augment one another.
“The MOU between JEDEC and CXL Consortium will establish a framework for ongoing communication to align future efforts between the two organizations. The joint work group will collaborate on useful solutions for form factors, management, security, and DRAM and other memory technologies,” said Siamak Tavallaei, CXL Consortium President.
“With support from dozens of industry-leading companies, this cooperation will assist both organizations in optimizing the development of our own respective standards and will support JEDEC in its current focus on creating select standards targeted for CXL-attached memory modules and components,” said Mian Quddus, JEDEC Chairman.
To participate in the joint Work Group, a company must be at the membership level of both organizations that binds them to the respective IPR policies.
To join the CXL Consortium, visit https://www.computeexpresslink.org/join. To join JEDEC, visit https://www.jedec.org/join-jedec.