Embedded Executive: The Latest in Memory Technology, Macronix
August 28, 2024
Memory technology continues to move along at a healthy pace. Innovations continue to come, and there does not seem to be a slowdown on that horizon. Whether it’s NAND, NOR, or something else, you can expect to see advances in densities, speeds, costs, and so on.
To get the lay of the land, I spoke to one of the pioneers of memory technology, Miin Wu, the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Macronix International. The old phrase “Miin has forgotten more about memory technology than I’ll ever know” certainly applies here. Here is what he had to say on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.