Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: The Latest in Memory Technology, Macronix

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

August 28, 2024

Memory technology continues to move along at a healthy pace. Innovations continue to come, and there does not seem to be a slowdown on that horizon. Whether it’s NAND, NOR, or something else, you can expect to see advances in densities, speeds, costs, and so on.

To get the lay of the land, I spoke to one of the pioneers of memory technology, Miin Wu, the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Macronix International. The old phrase “Miin has forgotten more about memory technology than I’ll ever know” certainly applies here. Here is what he had to say on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

