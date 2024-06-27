FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage Announces Powerful Keynote Addresses

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Santa Clara, California. FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage has announced it will be featuring 11 keynote presentations. “Keynote addresses are a traditional FMS highlight. This year’s FMS will be no exception,” said Jay Kramer, FMS keynote Master of Ceremonies. “Attendees will hear about the latest memory and storage technology advances empowering emerging applications driven by AI, big data analytics, quantum computing and 5G infrastructure.”

Emerging topics in memory and storage, including next-generation applications that leverage AI innovations from leading companies like FADU, KIOXIA, KOVE Microchip, Micron, NEO Semiconductor, Phison, Samsung, Silicon Motion, SK hynix, and Western Digital, will be addressed in this year's keynotes.

Keynote addresses will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday of FMS.

“The FMS keynote presentations have always been an important forum for our attendees to learn about the latest innovations in high performance memory and storage from both major players and emerging new companies,” said Chuck Sobey, FMS General Chair. “The breadth of topics disclosed range from new product categories to new applications in AI, machine learning, and cognitive computing.”

A Thursday Main Stage Special Event has been added to FMS, featuring an Executive AI Panel on storage and memory for AI workloads, hosted and moderated by NVIDIA. The panel will include esteemed representatives from KIOXIA, NVIDIA, Samsung, Supermicro, and VAST Data.

At FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, attendees can explore the latest technology trends in high-performance memory and storage, discover the industry’s most innovative products, and gain comprehensive insights into the rapidly expanding storage market.

FMS features that remain popular include the FMS timeline, invited expert talks, industry trend analyst panels, chat with the experts sessions, the FMS Lifetime Achievement Award, Best of Show Awards, and a reception celebrating the Super Women of FMS.

For more information and to register, visit futurememorystorage.com.