Mouser Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies CoolSiC G2 Silicon Carbide MOSFETs

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Next-generation energy systems demand advanced solutions capable of delivering efficient power conversion, reliable system performance, and exceptional thermal stability, all in a compact and accurate design for modern power semiconductor technologies.

Infineon Technologies’ CoolSiC G2 Silicon Carbide MOSFETs are designed to support and further enhance the performance of applications like photovoltaic inverters, energy storage systems, power supplies, EV charging, and motor drives. The MOSFETs are able to achieve this performance by delivering SiC performance across various power scheme combinations, such as AC-DC, DC-DC, and DC-AC.

The CoolSiC G2 Silicon Carbide MOSFETs in Action

The CoolSiC G2 MOSFETs leverage Infineon's XT Interconnection Technology, which is designed to improve semiconductor chip performance and thermal capability. According to the company, the CoolSiC G2 650 V and 1200 V MOSFETs deliver 12% better thermal capability, which increases overall SiC performance in the aforementioned demanding applications.

The CoolSiC MOSFETs also support fast switching, which, according to the company, produces 5-30% lower power losses across operational modes depending on load conditions, to support energy efficiency.

Key features of the CoolSiC™ 650V G2 Silicon Carbide MOSFETs:

Compatible with bipolar driving schemes for versatile applications.

Benchmark gate threshold voltage, VGS(th) = 4.5V.

Robust parasitic turn-on even with a 0V turn-off gate voltage.

Ultra-low switching losses.

Robust body diode operation under hard commutation events.

Flexible driving voltage and compatible with bipolar driving scheme.

Key features of the CoolSiC™ 1200V G2 Silicon Carbide MOSFETs:

VDSS = 1200V at Tvj = +25°C.

Very low switching losses.

Wide -10V to 25V maximum VGS range.

Overload operation up to Tvj = +200°C.

Short circuit withstand time of 2µs.

0V turn-off gate voltage can be applied.

Robust body diode for hard commutation.

Getting Started with the CoolSiC G2 Silicon Carbide MOSFETs

The CoolSiC™ G2 MOSFETs are available in discrete housing configurations, which include the following packaging:

TO-263-7

TO-247-3

TO-247-4

For a closer look at the CoolSiC G2 MOSFETs, check out the video from the company below:

Additional Resources: