Embedded World North America 2025: Your Guide for Event Details, What to Expect, and Key Tips for Success

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

The embedded computing community and industry have made embedded world the global platform and thought leadership meeting point for experts, key players and major associations in the embedded space. This year, that community and industry expertise is coming to Anaheim, California for the second embedded world North America, taking place November 4-6 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

At embedded world North America Conference, top-class speakers from research, development and practice will share their knowledge with you. They will discuss the state of the technology and possible future developments in the industry. Current topics will be highlighted in numerous expert lectures and panels. And, of course, there will be opportunities for intensive technical discussions and lots of networking opportunities.

The important thing to know is: if you are an engineer, product manager, embedded technology or design company of any size, even a startup, you should be booking your travel as soon as possible to be at embedded world North America. This show will be the best chance to learn from and about all the major global players from Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. Read on for all the details.

Event Overview

The minds behind the embedded world shows are positioned to offer excellent insight into embedded systems: from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design. The shows also incorporate key players and designers in M2M communication and IoT, service providers and UI and HMI leaders. The events focus on technology, engineering, process and product, both on the exhibit hall floor and in the conference rooms, full of top-class subject matter experts. All of this has made this event series the must-attend events in the industry for developers, system architects, product managers and technical management.

Now in North America, the newest show in the lineup will bring unique opportunities for attendees. Quickly establishing itself as a global platform and the industry place to meet for the embedded community, embedded world North America attracts the top experts, key players and major industry associations from all over the world.

This will be the critical event of the year where you can become a bigger part of the community and use this major industry platform to network and make valuable business contacts. You don’t want to miss out on the fastest growing embedded systems show in the world. To get an inside look at the last iteration from Austin in 2024, download the 2024 Show Guide here.

The show will encompass the entire wide span of embedded computing topics, including key trending topics like Software Defined Vehicles, AI, Machine Learning, and Virtualized System Design, and the nuts-and-bolts Embedded Engineering topics like embedded software, hardware, security, M2M, IoT, semiconductor IP, and much more.

Conference Tips

A conference of this size and scope can certainly be a bit overwhelming, so it’s important to prepare in advance. You will want to book sessions early that require separate registration, make sure to RSVP for networking events, and make sure to save time to explore the exhibit halls during the day in between meetings.



Remember your business cards (or a QR code for scanning if you’re paperless), your phone charger and power bank. Your show badge to get into every event, and your biggest smile because the networking is going to be a key part of your embedded world North America success. Remember to introduce yourself and be clear about your goals to find partners, customers and collaborators that will work well with your needs. Remember, some folks like to shake hands, others fist bump, and some will keep their distance, but no matter what, almost everyone you meet is also there to make a new connection.

If you’re a subject matter expert and you’d like to become a member of the speaking faculty, click here to submit to the call for papers.

If your interest is piqued (and how could it not be by now?), you can register online by clicking here.

And don’t forget that this year’s show is taking place in Anaheim, home of Disneyland and all the cultural, historical, and pop culture attractions of Los Angeles. Check out the travel guide for Embedded World Visitors here. In that guide, you’ll find out about all the local airports, hotel recommendations, tips for public transportation, and some great tips for dining and entertainment near the convention center. You won’t want to miss Grauman's Chinese Theatre in LA for a start!

If you’re thinking that you might want to join the hundreds of exhibitors that are growing their businesses at embedded world NA, click here for more information on how to book a booth. You can view the floor plan here. For exhibitor support or help applying for a visa or visas, click here.

