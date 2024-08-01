Graid Technology's SupremeRAID Receives Certification from OSNexus for Use in Supermicro Servers

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Graid Technology Bellevue, Washington. Graid Technology and OSNexus recently announced a new certification for SupremeRAID, enabling integration with OSNexus QuantaStor. With GPU acceleration, SupremeRAID enhances SSD performance and usable capacity, delivering an 8x to 10x performance gain over traditional hardware and software RAID through its patented out-of-path technology that separates control and data paths.

Organizations can use OSNexus QuantaStor to replace traditional file, block, and object storage systems with standard servers, ensuring a reliable and highly scalable storage solution that is easy to deploy and manage on a single platform.

“SupremeRAID by Graid Technology, combined with the exceptional capabilities of OSNexus and Supermicro, sets a new benchmark for data storage solutions. Together, we are empowering businesses by revolutionizing the way they manage and protect their critical data,” said Leander Yu, President and CEO of Graid Technology. “This collaboration delivers unparalleled durability, fault tolerance, and seamless management, enhancing how organizations deploy and maintain scalable storage systems.”

Advantages of OSNexus & Graid:

Localized Rebuilds: Optimize performance for scale-out configurations by removing the network bandwidth requirement for rebuilding from a hot spare.

Durability: Boosts durability by allowing every node to sustain a device failure at the same time, a feature not possible with Ceph's standard replication and EC modes.

Higher Fault Tolerance: Delivers high-level redundancy, allowing for multiple drive failures without any data loss.

Optimized Rebuild Times: Facilitates faster disk failure recovery, cutting down on downtime.

Unified Management and Automation: Features a centralized console for RAID array monitoring and configuration, with automated rebuilds and health checks to simplify maintenance.

High Availability with Seamless Failover: Provides continuous operation and lowers downtime with high-availability configurations and automatic fail-over systems, keeping data access and system functionality intact during maintenance or failures.



“In our scale-out Ceph cluster testing with SupremeRAID controllers, we found that even while a drive was rebuilding, we had a modest boost in performance versus a standard Ceph configuration,” said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNexus. “Using SupremeRAID is a great way to ensure constant, consistent cluster performance with substantially increased durability with the combination of Ceph software replicas and erasure coding combined with SupremeRAID RAID5.”

“Supermicro has been working with both OSNexus and Graid Technology for many years to deliver high performance storage solutions using Supermicro’s line of Petascale All-Flash storage servers,” said Vik Malyala, President & Managing Director, EMEA; SVP, Technology & AI, Supermicro. “This new solution combining GPU accelerated SupremeRAID with OSNexus’s scale-up and scale-out QuantaStor storage software brings even higher levels of performance and data resiliency to Supermicro’s storage customers.”

