Innodisk Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM Module

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Image Provided by Innodisk

System heat constraints are a constant headache for system designers who must accommodate heat-sensitive components into their designs.

This constraint is an increasingly big problem as modern designs become more and more compact where heat-generating intensive computing and data processing in closed installation spaces. Ultra Temperature memory eradicates these issues in one step, going beyond the typical industrial-grade temperature range to support from -40º to 125º. The series opens the doors for new industrial applications, such as self-driving applications, fanless embedded systems, and the mission-critical field.

