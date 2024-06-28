Intelligent Memory Releases Full RoHS-Compliant DDR5 Memory Modules

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Intelligent Memory

Intelligent Memory (IM) has expanded its range of DDR5 memory modules to include full RoHS-compliant RDIMM, UDIMM, and SODIMM DDR5 modules, available in both commercial and industrial temperature ranges.

“The list of harmful substances, chemicals and materials keeps getting longer. Keeping track of all exceptions and exemptions is cumbersome and time-consuming, said David Raquet, Global VP Sales and Marketing at Intelligent Memory. “Being able to cross off one item from this list is very valuable to customers, especially if they are designing long-life products like many of our industrial and embedded customers.”

The modules enable manufacturers of long-life electronics to bypass the need for extensions of the 7c-I exemption to the RoHS directive, given that recent exemptions are only granted for limited periods. To meet this need, Intelligent Memory’s full RoHS-compliant DDR5 modules contain less than 0.01% lead or other toxic substances.

The new DDR5 modules are offered in 16 and 32 Gigabyte capacities with a 5600 MHz clock frequency and in SO-DIMM, UDIMM, and RDIMM form factors. According to IM, it is among the few manufacturers providing both DRAM components and modules, as well as customizable NAND flash memory solutions.

The modules are available through IM’s network of distribution partners.

