Embedded Computing Design

Intelligent Memory Releases Full RoHS-Compliant DDR5 Memory Modules

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 28, 2024

News

Intelligent Memory Releases Full RoHS-Compliant DDR5 Memory Modules
Image Credit: Intelligent Memory

Intelligent Memory (IM) has expanded its range of DDR5 memory modules to include full RoHS-compliant RDIMM, UDIMM, and SODIMM DDR5 modules, available in both commercial and industrial temperature ranges.

“The list of harmful substances, chemicals and materials keeps getting longer. Keeping track of all exceptions and exemptions is cumbersome and time-consuming, said David Raquet, Global VP Sales and Marketing at Intelligent Memory. “Being able to cross off one item from this list is very valuable to customers, especially if they are designing long-life products like many of our industrial and embedded customers.”

The modules enable manufacturers of long-life electronics to bypass the need for extensions of the 7c-I exemption to the RoHS directive, given that recent exemptions are only granted for limited periods. To meet this need, Intelligent Memory’s full RoHS-compliant DDR5 modules contain less than 0.01% lead or other toxic substances.

The new DDR5 modules are offered in 16 and 32 Gigabyte capacities with a 5600 MHz clock frequency and in SO-DIMM, UDIMM, and RDIMM form factors. According to IM, it is among the few manufacturers providing both DRAM components and modules, as well as customizable NAND flash memory solutions.

The modules are available through IM’s network of distribution partners.

For more information visit: www.intelligentmemory.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Storage
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Edge Computing
Open Source
Open Source - Board & System Standards
Processing
Processing - Compute Modules
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Percepio
How Continuous Observability Unlocks Remote Debugging Superpowers

April 29, 2024

MORE
Storage
FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Sets Times for Pre-Conference Seminars

July 12, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: What’s New in Wi-Fi, Infineon

July 10, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: Innominds
Innominds and Minerva CQ to Provide Industry with a One Stop AI Solution

July 2, 2024

MORE