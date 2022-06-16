KIOXIA BG5 Series

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by KIOXIA Utilizing a PCIe Gen4 x4 interface arrangement, the KIOXIA BG5 Series SSDs support 64GT/s performance.

Despite their compact form factors (M.2 Type 2230 and M.2 Type 2280), they offer data storage capacities of up to 1,024GB. This makes these drives particularly well suited to space-constrained applications with limited power budgets where large quantities of data must be stored. These include ultra-thin PCs, notebooks, IoT/embedded devices, plus data centres’ server boot systems. Running off a 3.3V supply, even the highest capacity models typically only draw 4.3W when active and 3mW while in L1.2 (idle) mode.