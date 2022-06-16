KIOXIA XG8 Series

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by KIOXIA The KIOXIA XG8 Series of PCIe 4.0 client SSDs are suited for high-end applications including notebooks, desktops, gaming systems, workstations and server boot systems.

An advantage for power users is the PCIe Gen4 x4 speed performance especially in demanding environments including AI/ machine learning or those requiring high-speed access to high-cap data. It comes in a compact M.2 Type 2280 form factor and storage capacities of up to 4,096GB. To ensure data is kept secure at home, at the office or on the road, the drives support optional security features to the latest TCG Opal Version 2.01 standard.