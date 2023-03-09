The Road to embedded world ’23: Taipei City, Taiwan, Exascend

In 2022, Exascend’s Industrial-grade PCIe E1.S SSD was the embedded world winner of the Most Innovative Industrial Storage Products. At embedded world 2023, located in hall 1 booth 420, Exascend will belaunching its extremely high-storage-density M.2 and U.2 SSDs. Products highlighted in Exascend’s booth will feature next-level sustainable performance, high reliability, low power, and impenetrable security.

The PI4/PE4 M.2 SSD is offered in 8 TB high capacity and the U.2 in 16 TB roomy capacity. Both come in standard- and wide-temperature configurations with high IOPS, making them ideal for edge computing, automotive data logging, industrial-aerospace, and NAS storage.

PA4 Series

The PA4 series is Exascend’s automotive-grade PCIe 4.0 storage lineup featuring extreme sustained read and write speeds and incredible storage capacity. With Exascend’s technologies, the PA4 series bridges the gap between the PCIe 4.0 interface and the future of the automotive industry. Available in the M.2 2280, M.2 2242, M.2 2230, E1.S and U.2 form factors.

NVME PCIE MEETS AUTOMOTIVE

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are integral to the future of the automotive industry, and high-performing storage sits right in the center of it. To log enormous amounts of data 24/7, you need powerful and reliable storage.

MAX OUT THE STORAGE CAPACITY

ADAS and data loggers demand incredible storage capacities to store all the data generated by the system and unrelenting storage performance to keep up with a constant flood of data.

TECHNOLOGICALLY SUPERIOR

The PA4 series is enhanced by Exascend's unique performance and stability-enhancing technologies.

FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE

With our dedication to customization, we are fully equipped to design, configure, and tune the PA4 series entirely according to your specification.

Description

The PA4 series combines all the features and technologies that make Exascend’s enterprise-grade products great with the ultra-high performance PCIe 4.0 interface. The result is an extremely high-performing series of storage devices suited for any demanding enterprise application.

Series highlights:

Unbeatable NVMe performance with PCIe 4.0 interface

Features Exascend’s unique performance and stability-enhancing technologies

Optimized for demanding enterprise workloads

Available in the M.2 2280, M.2 2242, M.2 2230, E1.S and U.2 form factors

Advanced Technologies

Exascend’s wide temperature technology leverages a unique combination of high-quality components, purpose-designed hardware and highly-optimized firmware to deliver unmatched wide temperature performance and stability.

Our unique Adaptive Thermal Control technology tackles the issue of overheating and thermal throttling that is unavoidable in high-performance PCIe NVMe flash storage devices.

SuperCruise is a signature Exascend technology that optimizes write performance for stability – ensuring unbeatable stable write performance even in the most demanding applications.

Our unique level of control over hardware, firmware and manufacturing enables us to provide unmatched tuning services. By tuning the performance of our product specifically for your applications, we can achieve the highest possible performance to thermals and performance to power ratios.

Exascend’s secure storage solutions offer the highest level of data protection with virtually unbreakable AES-256 encryption, guaranteeing unbeatable encryption compliant with federal agencies’ stringent data security requirements.

The PA4 series also supports data retention, firmware encryption, RAID ECC, multi-image firmware backup, and other Exascend technologies.

Fully customizable