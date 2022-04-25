Embedded Computing Design

Winbond Proceeds with More DDR3 SDRAM Production

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

April 25, 2022

News

Winbond Proceeds with More DDR3 SDRAM Production
Image Provided by Winbond Electronics

Winbond Electronics Corporation announced significant enhancements to its DDR3 product on the ultra-high-speed performance.

Winbond’s 1.35V DDR3 products include 2133Mbps data rate in both x8 and x16 configurations and are 100% compatible to 1.5V DDR3 and support for:

  • 1Gb-4Gb DDR3
  • 128Mb-2Gb DDR2
  • 512Mb-2Gb LP-DDR2
  • LP-DDR4x
  • LP-DDR3
  • LP-DDR
  • SDRAM interfaces for applications which require 4Gb or below densities DRAM products

Application areas include:

  • AI accelerator
  • IoT
  • Automotive
  • Industrial
  • Tele-communication
  • WiFi-6
  • WiFi-6e
  • xDSL
  • Fiber-Optical Network
  • Smart TV
  • Set-Top-Box
  • IP camera

“Winbond has been delivering competitive DDR3 products for 10 years and will keep delivering DDR3 in coming 10+ years with superior customer support and product quality.” says Winbond.  “Today, our customers continue to require DDR3 SDRAM products and our goal is to continue that proven legacy to ensure we can meet customer longevity demand.” Winbond added.

For more information on Winbond’s DDR3 products, visit winbond.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Storage
AI & Machine Learning
Automotive
Consumer
Healthcare
Industrial
IoT
AI & Machine Learning
Image Provided by Infineon Technologies AG
Monitor Your Smart Building to Maximize Equipment Life, Lower Costs

April 25, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by Intel
High-Performance Toolkit for Deep Learning Inference

April 4, 2022

MORE
Security
Renesas and AVL Software and Functions Collaborate on Customer Support for Functional Safety to Develop Automotive ECUs That Comply with ISO 26262

April 25, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
Nuclei Studio IDE Now Available with SEGGER’s emRun Runtime Library for RISC-V

April 22, 2022

MORE