Winbond Proceeds with More DDR3 SDRAM Production
April 25, 2022
News
Winbond Electronics Corporation announced significant enhancements to its DDR3 product on the ultra-high-speed performance.
Winbond’s 1.35V DDR3 products include 2133Mbps data rate in both x8 and x16 configurations and are 100% compatible to 1.5V DDR3 and support for:
- 1Gb-4Gb DDR3
- 128Mb-2Gb DDR2
- 512Mb-2Gb LP-DDR2
- LP-DDR4x
- LP-DDR3
- LP-DDR
- SDRAM interfaces for applications which require 4Gb or below densities DRAM products
Application areas include:
- AI accelerator
- IoT
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Tele-communication
- WiFi-6
- WiFi-6e
- xDSL
- Fiber-Optical Network
- Smart TV
- Set-Top-Box
- IP camera
“Winbond has been delivering competitive DDR3 products for 10 years and will keep delivering DDR3 in coming 10+ years with superior customer support and product quality.” says Winbond. “Today, our customers continue to require DDR3 SDRAM products and our goal is to continue that proven legacy to ensure we can meet customer longevity demand.” Winbond added.
For more information on Winbond’s DDR3 products, visit winbond.com.