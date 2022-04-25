Winbond Proceeds with More DDR3 SDRAM Production

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Winbond Electronics

Winbond Electronics Corporation announced significant enhancements to its DDR3 product on the ultra-high-speed performance.

Winbond’s 1.35V DDR3 products include 2133Mbps data rate in both x8 and x16 configurations and are 100% compatible to 1.5V DDR3 and support for:

1Gb-4Gb DDR3

128Mb-2Gb DDR2

512Mb-2Gb LP-DDR2

LP-DDR4x

LP-DDR3

LP-DDR

SDRAM interfaces for applications which require 4Gb or below densities DRAM products

Application areas include:

AI accelerator

IoT

Automotive

Industrial

Tele-communication

WiFi-6

WiFi-6e

xDSL

Fiber-Optical Network

Smart TV

Set-Top-Box

IP camera

“Winbond has been delivering competitive DDR3 products for 10 years and will keep delivering DDR3 in coming 10+ years with superior customer support and product quality.” says Winbond. “Today, our customers continue to require DDR3 SDRAM products and our goal is to continue that proven legacy to ensure we can meet customer longevity demand.” Winbond added.

For more information on Winbond’s DDR3 products, visit winbond.com.