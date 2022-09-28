SiTime Expands New Precision Timing Solution for Autonomous Vehicles

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- SiTime Corporation introduced a new automotive oscillator family, based on SiTime’s advanced MEMS technology. The new SiT9396/7 precision timing solutions are designed to ensure the reliability and flexibility of level 4 and 5 ADAS, domain/zone controllers, radar, and LiDAR subsystems.

“As more cars are equipped with ADAS technologies, precision timing becomes a critical component for safety,” said Piyush Sevalia, EVP marketing, SiTime. “SiTime’s automotive-grade timing solutions mitigate safety and reliability challenges..”

The SiT9396/7 automotive timing family provides the aforementioned reliability and flexibility with AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualification and support for up to 1 billion hours of MTBF. The solution also provides differential output drivers such as LVPECL, LVDS, HCSL and low-power HCSL, and FlexSwingTM, enabling developers to integrate a range of output options in their automotive system designs.

Additional features include:

Temperature range (-40°C to 125°C). Grade 2 and 3 also available.

High Performance: 150 fs jitter (typ.)

±30 ppm stability: Ensures best system performance in hostile environments (contact SiTime for ±25 ppm or better).

20x better vibration sensitivity.

Small form-factor: 2.0 x 1.6 mm package.

Flexible programmable features: 1 MHz to 920 MHz, 1.8 V to 3.63 V.

According to the company, the launch of the new automotive oscillator, AEC-Q100 SiT9396/7, expands the SiTime served available market (SAM) by $50 million.

Samples of the SiT9396/7 differential oscillators are available now with order information and volume production expected in 2Q23.

For more information, visit: https://www.sitime.com/