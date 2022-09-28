SiTime Expands New Precision Timing Solution for Autonomous Vehicles

Embedded Computing Design

September 28, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- SiTime Corporation introduced a new automotive oscillator family, based on SiTime’s advanced MEMS technology. The new SiT9396/7 precision timing solutions are designed to ensure the reliability and flexibility of level 4 and 5 ADAS, domain/zone controllers, radar, and LiDAR subsystems.

“As more cars are equipped with ADAS technologies, precision timing becomes a critical component for safety,” said Piyush Sevalia, EVP marketing, SiTime. “SiTime’s automotive-grade timing solutions mitigate safety and reliability challenges..”

The SiT9396/7 automotive timing family provides the aforementioned reliability and flexibility with AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualification and support for up to 1 billion hours of MTBF. The solution also provides differential output drivers such as LVPECL, LVDS, HCSL and low-power HCSL, and FlexSwingTM, enabling developers to integrate a range of output options in their automotive system designs.

Additional features include:

  • Temperature range (-40°C to 125°C). Grade 2 and 3 also available.
  • High Performance: 150 fs jitter (typ.)
  • ±30 ppm stability: Ensures best system performance in hostile environments (contact SiTime for ±25 ppm or better).
  • 20x better vibration sensitivity.
  • Small form-factor: 2.0 x 1.6 mm package.
  • Flexible programmable features: 1 MHz to 920 MHz, 1.8 V to 3.63 V.

According to the company, the launch of the new automotive oscillator, AEC-Q100 SiT9396/7, expands the SiTime served available market (SAM) by $50 million.                           

Samples of the SiT9396/7 differential oscillators are available now with order information and volume production expected in 2Q23.

For more information, visit: https://www.sitime.com/

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

