An Open Platform for Software-Defined Vehicles: Expectations vs. Reality

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

There are always a handful of technologies and buzzwords floating around the forefront of the embedded space and beyond — they promise unimaginable innovations, to be The Next Big Thing in x industry. Technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, open source, or software-defined vehicles.

But sometimes, these big umbrella terms have a crossroads that makes them more tangible for users and developers — more applicable to real-life customer needs. Take the Eclipse Foundation, for example, who have formed a working group of several key industry players to develop an open technology platform for software-defined vehicles.

The term "software-defined vehicle" is nothing new to most in the embedded space — it simply refers to a modern vehicle that operates mostly on software rather than the traditional mechanics of the olden days.