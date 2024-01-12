Embedded Computing Design

An Open Platform for Software-Defined Vehicles: Expectations vs. Reality

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

January 12, 2024

Sponsored Blog

An Open Platform for Software-Defined Vehicles: Expectations vs. Reality

There are always a handful of technologies and buzzwords floating around the forefront of the embedded space and beyond — they promise unimaginable innovations, to be The Next Big Thing in x industry. Technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, open source, or software-defined vehicles.

But sometimes, these big umbrella terms have a crossroads that makes them more tangible for users and developers — more applicable to real-life customer needs. Take the Eclipse Foundation, for example, who have formed a working group of several key industry players to develop an open technology platform for software-defined vehicles.

The term "software-defined vehicle" is nothing new to most in the embedded space — it simply refers to a modern vehicle that operates mostly on software rather than the traditional mechanics of the olden days. 

Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
Automotive
Open Source
IoT
Image Credit: Bosch
Full Body Sensing with Bosch at CES 2024

January 9, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Quectel Releases SG520B series of Smart Connectivity Modules

December 26, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Intrinsic ID
Intrinsic ID PUFs Up at CES 2024

January 2, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: MicroEJ
CES 2024: Watch for MicroEJ and its Flexible Low-Power Wearable OS

January 10, 2024

MORE