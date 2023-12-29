BANF's Official Product Launch at CES

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), BANF won the Innovation Awards in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category. This achievement marks an exclusive recognition reserved for only a select few multinational companies in the industry.



The accolade places BANF's achievement alongside industry providers such as Continental, FORVIA, Garmin, Hesai Technology, Honda, Magna International, and Valeo. BANF's Smart Tire iSensor takes center stage, promising cost-effective trucking and safer roads through real-time tire and road analysis. This technology integrates wireless charging and communication, a 3-axis accelerometer sensor, and an AI adaptive algorithm, offering real-time tire data, tire tread measurement, road condition insights, wheel alignment optimization, and detection of loose lug nuts conditions.



At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, BANF will be unveiling the next-generation smart tire technology. BANF aims to fortify its global presence, aspiring to lead the next-generation mobility sector through diverse partnerships on both domestic and international fronts. Previous accolades, including the 'K-Digital Grand' and triumphs at Seoul Metropolitan City's 'Try Everything 2023,' underscore BANF's commitment to innovation and excellence.



Experience BANF's groundbreaking innovations firsthand at the CES 2024 Venetian Expo, Eureka Park Booth number 63301, as they continue to shape the future of smart mobility.

For more information, visit banf.ai.