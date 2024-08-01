Intel’s Energy Efficient, Low Cost Approach to Electric Vehicles

Embedded Computing Design

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

August 01, 2024

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Jack Weast, Intel Fellow and Vice President and General Manager of Intel Automotive, breaks down the company’s recently announced OLEA U310 SoC. Built with a hybrid and heterogeneous architecture, the solution is designed to improve the overall efficiency of electric vehicles by promoting energy efficiency, and lower design and manufacturing costs.

Next, Rich and Vin are back with another Dev Talk discussing the embedded developers’ approach to the testing process, specifically the pros and cons of waiting to test prototypes once they’re complete, and the testing tools every developer should have in their toolbox.

But first, Rich, Ken, and I discuss the current state of electric vehicles and our curiosity about Intel's approach to the market.  

 
