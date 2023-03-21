Embedded Computing Design

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

March 21, 2023

Magnachip Begins Mass Production of PDFN56 Dual Packaging 40V MXT MOSFET for Electric Vehicles

SEOUL, South Korea – Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation has launched the full-scale mass production of its new 40V MXT Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)1 designed for the Electric Water Pumps (EWPs) and Electric Oil Pumps (EOPs) in electric vehicles (EVs).

The 40V MXT MOSFET (AMDUA040N070RH) is available in a Power Dual Flat No-lead (PDFN) 56 dual package designed to reduce the printed circuit board size by 50%, as compared to using two 40V single-packaged MOSFETs. The solution is available in a compact size, making it ideal for use in EWPs, EOPs, and the power seat modules of EVs. 

The AMDUA040N070RH features a PDFN56 package with a small footprint which provides low RDS(on)2 to reduce conduction losses. The solution is also AEC - Q101 qualified and provides improved core cells and termination designs for automotive applications.

 For more information, visit: https://www.magnachip.com/

1 MXT MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench MOSFET): Magnachip’s cutting-edge product portfolio of trench MOSFETs, including low and medium voltage (12V to 200V) MOSFETs

2 RDS(on): On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

