Magnachip Begins Mass Production of PDFN56 Dual Packaging 40V MXT MOSFET for Electric Vehicles

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

SEOUL, South Korea – Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation has launched the full-scale mass production of its new 40V MXT Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)1 designed for the Electric Water Pumps (EWPs) and Electric Oil Pumps (EOPs) in electric vehicles (EVs).

The 40V MXT MOSFET (AMDUA040N070RH) is available in a Power Dual Flat No-lead (PDFN) 56 dual package designed to reduce the printed circuit board size by 50%, as compared to using two 40V single-packaged MOSFETs. The solution is available in a compact size, making it ideal for use in EWPs, EOPs, and the power seat modules of EVs.

The AMDUA040N070RH features a PDFN56 package with a small footprint which provides low RDS(on)2 to reduce conduction losses. The solution is also AEC - Q101 qualified and provides improved core cells and termination designs for automotive applications.

1 MXT MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench MOSFET): Magnachip’s cutting-edge product portfolio of trench MOSFETs, including low and medium voltage (12V to 200V) MOSFETs

2 RDS(on): On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation