Embedded Computing Design

New Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified, Chassis-Mount Wirewound Resistors

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

May 06, 2022

News

Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified, chassis-mount wirewound resistors targeted at the growing electric vehicle (EV) market.

Vishay Dale RHA series resistors mount directly onto a chassis to utilize the heat-sink effect. Offering high reliability, the devices feature a completely welded and molded construction for total environmental protection, and an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +250 °C. The resistors will serve as pre-charge and discharge resistors in EVs, in addition to voltage dividers in taillights and current limiters in dimming circuits for interior lighting.

The devices released offer high power ratings up to 50 W in four small package sizes. The resistors’ tight tolerance down to ± 1 %, TCR as low as 20 ppm/°C, and wide resistance range from 0.1 kΩ to 39.2 kΩ enable higher accuracy and stability. The RHA series is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Part number

Power rating P25 (W)

Resistance range (Ω)

Dielectric withstanding voltage

RHA005

7.5

0.1 to 3.32 k

1000 VRMS

RHA010

12.5

0.1 to 5.62 k

1000 VRMS

RHA025

25

0.1 to 12.1 k

1000 VRMS

RHA050

50

0.1 to 39.2 k

2000 VRMS

Samples and production quantities of the RHA series are available now, with lead times of eight to 12 weeks.

For more information, visit: www.vishay.com.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

