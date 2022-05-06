New Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified, Chassis-Mount Wirewound Resistors

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified, chassis-mount wirewound resistors targeted at the growing electric vehicle (EV) market.

Vishay Dale RHA series resistors mount directly onto a chassis to utilize the heat-sink effect. Offering high reliability, the devices feature a completely welded and molded construction for total environmental protection, and an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +250 °C. The resistors will serve as pre-charge and discharge resistors in EVs, in addition to voltage dividers in taillights and current limiters in dimming circuits for interior lighting.

The devices released offer high power ratings up to 50 W in four small package sizes. The resistors’ tight tolerance down to ± 1 %, TCR as low as 20 ppm/°C, and wide resistance range from 0.1 kΩ to 39.2 kΩ enable higher accuracy and stability. The RHA series is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Part number Power rating P 25 (W) Resistance range (Ω) Dielectric withstanding voltage RHA005 7.5 0.1 to 3.32 k 1000 V RMS RHA010 12.5 0.1 to 5.62 k 1000 V RMS RHA025 25 0.1 to 12.1 k 1000 V RMS RHA050 50 0.1 to 39.2 k 2000 V RMS

Samples and production quantities of the RHA series are available now, with lead times of eight to 12 weeks.

