onsemi Silicon Carbide Technology Improves EV Range on Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX’s Traction Inverter

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

MUNICH – Nov. 14, 2022 – As part of a strategic collaboration, Mercedes-Benz selected onsemi’s silicon carbide (SiC) technology, the VE-Trac SiC modules, for the all-electric Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX’s traction inverter. Designed to increase the EV’s range by up to 10%, the VE-Trac SiC modules allowed the EV to complete a 1,202 km (747 mile) trip from Stuttgart, Germany to Silverstone, England, making the trip the longest distance traveled on a single charge.

According to the companies, the VISION EQXX consumes less than 10 kWh of energy per 100 km (62 miles) which is achieved by a benchmark drag coefficient of 0.17 and a battery that stores 100 kWh in 50% less space (and with 30% less weight) than equivalent batteries. The ability to reach the range is also owed to an electrical system that is designed to make sure that 95% of the energy stored in the traction battery reaches the wheels, which overall improves internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that attain around 30%.

”In addition to its superior SiC technology delivering extended range, onsemi also provides assurance of supply for its SiC solutions, the necessary scale to support production and a broad portfolio of intelligent power and sensing solutions,” said Simon Keeton, executive vice president and general manager, Power Solutions Group at onsemi. “The high efficiency of our SiC solutions allows customers to avoid trade-offs between the cost of the battery and the range of the vehicle.”

What makes the VE-Trac SiC modules different is the packaging which enhances heat dissipation and power input, while decreasing weight and cost, all in a compact footprint.

