Slide Into a Smart EV Cockpit with Clientron

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Clientron

Yep, we are talking pandemic again and how hybrid employees are completing their tasks outside of the office. So, what is new in the hybrid office world? To be wondered by innovative technology, check out Clientron at Computex 2023 and learn how they are integrating three themes into their realm. The three themes of its booth include "Endpoint Solutions for Secure Access to VDI, DaaS and Cloud Workspaces," "Smart eCockpit of Electric Vehicle," and "Smart Retail POS System".

Endpoint Solutions

Clientron, IGEL, and 10ZiG collaborated to bring secure and comprehensive hybrid work from enterprise through Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) applications.

IGEL operating system converts all current X86-64 PCs or laptops into secure cloud devices for cloud workspaces. 10ZiG delivers both cloud endpoint devices and operating systems centered on VDI and cloud workspace.

IGEL's and 10ZiG's endpoint management systems are designed for IT managers to simplify and secure:

VDI connections by remotely updating software

troubleshooting issues

restricting access to external peripherals (such as USB flash drives)

setting up multiple configurations for distributed cloud devices

Smart Retail POS Solutions

Highlighted under this theme is a series of multi-functioning fanless POS systems including support for an integrated thermal printer. The compact design is powered by Intel and delivers collaboration with various payment methods and accessories such as:

MSR

NFC

Barcode Scanner

Smart EV Cockpit

Clientron integrates four electrical systems (electronics, battery, motor, and electronic control) adopting modular architecture and software-defined hardware for merging EV's main electrical systems such as:

Smart Meter Cluster System

Smart Control System

BCM (Body Control Module)

VCU (Vehicle Control Unit)

AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alert System)

Vision Assistance System

Visit Clientron at booth J1211a in Hall 1 at Computex, or https://www.clientron.com/en/

