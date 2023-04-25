Vector Informatik's Integrated Tool Chain For OBD Vehicle Diagnostics Standard, ZEVonUDS, Now Available For Electric Vehicles

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Stuttgart, GERMANY – Vector Informatik is offering a tool chain that can be used directly for the new diagnostic standard ZEVonUDS (SAE J1979-3), which now enables on-board diagnostics (OBD) for electric vehicles / zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

The SAE J1979 standards family outlines how OBD data is read from vehicles using an external diagnostic device (“scan tool”) to monitor ECU functions impacting vehicle proficiency. Monitoring functions must be available whether emissions are caused directly by an internal combustion engine or indirectly by the generation of electricity to charge a traction battery in the vehicle.

SAE J1979-3 is a subset of the UDS-based On-Board Diagnostics established under SAE J1979-2 OBDonUDS. According to the SAE standard and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), all ZEVs and PHEVs must support ZEVonUDS in the U.S. market from model year 2028 at the latest.

ZEVonUDS is designed to read out measurement data from electric vehicles with a scan tool, for example, the Battery State-of-Health, which is used as a quantitative framework in determining the remaining value of an electric vehicle. Tools must be retrofitted for the new standard across all areas of vehicle diagnostics, and CARB uses the SAE J1979-3 standard to record repairs on electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles registered for sale in California.

Now, ECU software and the diagnostic testers, especially startups in the ZEV field, must support on-board diagnostics and implement ZEVonUDS soon, which requires changing the ECU software. The new standard also requires new development tools for specifying, testing, and applying diagnostics.

Vector’s integrated tool chain for the new SAE standard ZEVonUDS, which supports all development steps, from specification of the relevant OBD content with CANdelaStudio, through implementation in ECU software with MICROSAR and its validation with CANoe.DiVa, to application in the diagnostic tester ("scan tool") with Indigo.

For more information, visit: https://www.vector.com/int/en/products/solutions/diagnostic-standards/zevonuds-zero-emission-vehicle-sae-j1979-3-diagnostic-standard-vector/