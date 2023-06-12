Embedded Computing Design

Magnachip Announces Mass Production of 40V MXT MOSFET for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

June 12, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea - Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation began mass production of its new 40V MXT Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)1 for automotive energy recovery systems.

Built on a Power Dual Flat No-lead (PDFN) 56 package with improved design of the core cells and terminations, the 40V MXT MOSFET (AMDU040N014VRH) offers RDS(on)2 as low as 1.4mΩ to enhance the efficiency of kinetic energy recovery for applications such as reverse voltage protection circuits and brushless direct current motors of internal combustion engines, and regenerative braking systems of electric vehicles.

The company guarantees an operating junction temperature up to 175°C and a high level of ruggedness to increase the power density and efficiency of the energy recovery system, as well as a reduced size of the new MOSFET by approximately 80% with the application of the PDFN56 package, as compared to other Decawatt Package (DPAK) 40V MOSFET products.

For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com

1 MXT MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench MOSFET): Magnachip’s cutting-edge product portfolio of trench MOSFETs, including low and medium voltage (12V to 200V) MOSFETs

2 RDS(on): On resistance, the resistance between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design

