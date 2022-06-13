Embedded Computing Design

RTI to Advance Automotive Connectivity Capabilities on Renesas' R-Car SoCs

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) announced its collaboration with Renesas on the RTI Connext Drive, the ISO-26262-certified communications framework for autonomous and electric vehicles running on Renesas System-on-Chips (SoC).

 RTI Connext Drive® is designed to provide OEMs with a trusted development platform for building their vehicle designs on top of R-Car platforms.

Connext Drive provides a data-centric connectivity framework that integrates all the components of a distributed system with in-vehicle high-performance compute, addressing the connectivity and continuous software updates necessary for OEMs and suppliers to develop next-generation ADAS systems.

RTI also announced it was selected to join the Renesas R-Car Consortium, which brings together technology leaders working to develop solutions for the Connected Car, ADAS, and next-generation E/E architecture markets. The R-Car Software Development Kit (SDK) provides a complete software platform in a single package that enables quicker and easier software development and validation for smart cameras and automated driving applications used in passenger, commercial, and off-road vehicles.

RTI recently obtained the highest safety level Connext Drive ASIL D certification on the Renesas R-Car SoCs. Connext Drive enables automotive developers to leverage a next-generation zonal E/E architecture through a real-time, scalable, and safety-certifiable platform that connects the entire system from safety domain to backend, across all ecosystems.

For more information, visit: https://www.rti.com/en/

