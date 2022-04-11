AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) and Khronos Announce Collaboration on Acceleration Standards for Software-Defined Vehicles

Press Release

AUTOSAR and The Khronos® Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and entered into a collaboration liaison to foster synergy between the two organizations to encourage standardization in the field of Automotive and Future Intelligent Mobility.

This joint technical collaboration between AUTOSAR and Khronos is intended to coordinate common requirements and developments with a focus on accelerated graphics and computing in safety-critical markets.

“Khronos has joined the AUTOSAR Development Cooperation as an Attendee to participate in AUTOSAR Working Groups to ensure a productive flow of information between the two organizations. We look forward to a deeper understanding of AUTOSAR’s requirements to help ensure that Khronos standards such as SYCL™, OpenCL™, and Vulkan® SC are effective in satisfying demanding automotive use cases,” said Neil Trevett, Khronos president.

“AUTOSAR warmly welcomes working with Khronos. This will allow us to leverage Khronos' industry-leading expertise in parallel computation for embedded applications to visualization on high-performance computers (HPC). In consequence, it will strengthen automotive software and methodology development using safe parallel computation in open E/E System Architectures,” said Rinat Asmus, chairperson of AUTOSAR.

Both parties have agreed to align standardization activities at the two organizations and to harmonize development results. In the spirit of the MoU, both parties aim to strengthen the Automotive Development Ecosystem through this collaborative liaison and to encourage their members to participate in this ongoing cooperation.

AUTOSAR and Khronos will participate in each other's events to make joint or individual development and standardization results available to a broader audience. As a first step, Khronos will participate in the 13th AUTOSAR Open Conference on May 11, 2022.

For more information, visit: AUTOSAR.org and Khronos.org.