Enabling Power Supplies for Automotive Camera Module

May 24, 2023

Whitepaper

Automotive camera modules present an interesting design challenge. 


They must be small, but they also need to have tremendous range and resolution. They must be powerful, but they must consume as little power as possible. With every subsequent vehicle generation, more cameras are expected, so meeting these challenges demands continuous innovation. TAIYO YUDEN offers solutions that can optimize the power supplies for these camera modules, pushing innovation to the next level.

