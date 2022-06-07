Products Innovations at the embedded world 2022

Press Release

PEAK-System, provider of hardware and software in the field of automotive and industrial communication, will present new and upcoming products.

The PCAN-Diag FD allows the diagnosis of CAN and CAN FD buses on physical and protocol level. The new, separately available J1939 Add-in extends the diagnostic functions of the handheld device to the SAE J1939 network protocol. For the configurable I/O modules of the PCAN-MicroMod FD product family, the company also releases firmware with J1939 support. The free firmware even includes the extension for J1939 FD.

For the first time, the PCAN-MicroMod FD ECU and the PCAN-GPS FD are shown. The universal electronic control unit PCAN-MicroMod FD ECU can be used for custom automotive applications. For this, the I/O processing and message transmission of the unit is configured with a Windows program via the CAN bus. The PCAN-GPS FD is a programmable sensor module for position and orientation determination with CAN FD interface.

PEAK-System can be visited at the embedded world 2022 in hall 1 at booth 304.

For more information, visit: https://www.peak-system.com/Event-Details.344+M5eab8d204a4.0.html?&L=1