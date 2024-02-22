Watch for Bosch at ew '24

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Bosch

Bosch will be showcasing its solutions for hearables, wearables, and air quality applications during embedded world 2024 while located in Booth 4A-512. According to Bosch, it will bring the world's smallest accelerometers, BMA530 and BMA580, and the BMV080, the world's smallest particulate matter air quality sensor.

Hearables

Bosch will present its Sensortec MEMS sensors for gesture and context recognition, speech processing, voice enhancement, and precise head orientation tracking.

Wearables

Smartwatches, wristbands, and smart clothes will be on site showcasing the future of wearables.

Air Quality

