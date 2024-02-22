Watch for Bosch at ew '24
February 22, 2024
News
Bosch will be showcasing its solutions for hearables, wearables, and air quality applications during embedded world 2024 while located in Booth 4A-512. According to Bosch, it will bring the world's smallest accelerometers, BMA530 and BMA580, and the BMV080, the world's smallest particulate matter air quality sensor.
Hearables
Bosch will present its Sensortec MEMS sensors for gesture and context recognition, speech processing, voice enhancement, and precise head orientation tracking.
Wearables
Smartwatches, wristbands, and smart clothes will be on site showcasing the future of wearables.
Air Quality
For more information, visit bosch-sensortec.com/.