From Software to Hardware: Rethinking the Edge AI Landscape

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ken sits down with Sakyasingha Dasgupta, PhD., Founder, CEO, & Chairman of Edge Cortix, to discuss Edge AI and the impact both software and hardware have when they work together efficiently at the edge.

Next, Rich and Ed Kaste, the Senior Vice President of the Ultra-Low Power Business at GlobalFoundries, discuss power consumption when building an Edge-based device. GlobalFoundries is one vendor that has a lot to say about power and the rules they set around it.

But first, we're highlighting some important upcoming events:

Register for the 2026 Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference on May 14th.