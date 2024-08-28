Embedded Toolbox: New Advantech AFE-R770 is Perfect All-in-One Robotics Solution

Video

Robotics is becoming an important part of operations in so many industries and verticals that it’s almost ubiquitous. But to accomplish all the advanced automation operations that robots can allow, you’re going to need an embedded compute solution that can do it all. And that means not just handling fast processing, but also being rugged and resilient, secure, low-latency, and great at connectivity.

Advantech is now offering a robotics-tuned embedded computer that has the… ahem… Toolbox do all of the above: the AFE-R770.

On this episode of Embedded Toolbox, Jason Waldman, Associate Director of Embedded Business Development, at Advantech walks us through all the options, features, I/O, capabilities, and applications of this versatile and impressive device. Here are some of the basics:

Support for Intel 12th&13th&14th Gen. Core i3/i5/i7/i9 processors

Dedicated I/O for AMR: 4x 2.5GbE, 4x USB3.2, 2x CANBus, 4x RS-232/422/485, 16bit DIO

9-36VDC with switchable Ignition/PC power on mode - ESD protection: Contact 8KV, air 15KV

Operating temp from -20~65 °C - Support for Ubuntu 22.04, Advantech Robotic Suite And that’s just the beginning....

Check out the video, don’t forget to like and subscribe, and click here to check it out for yourself: https://www.advantech.com/en-us/products/8d5aadd0-1ef5-4704-a9a1-504718fb3b41/afe-r770/mod_5b813ba0-accc-4f0f-b722-6ae151945a41