Mobile Service Robots Built on Performance and Efficiency

Whitepaper

The future of AI-powered robotic assistance is closer than you think. With AI at the edge, machine vision, and natural language processing, robots can start autonomously navigating and recognizing people and objects—transforming industries and spaces.

In this article, system integrators will learn:

About the foundational building blocks for early-stage mobile service robots

Where to upgrade the stack for improved performance and streamlined integration

How organizations can prepare systems for mass market deployment