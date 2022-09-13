Embedded Computing Design

Mobile Service Robots Built on Performance and Efficiency

September 13, 2022

Whitepaper


Mobile Service Robots Built on Performance and EfficiencyThe future of AI-powered robotic assistance is closer than you think. With AI at the edge, machine vision, and natural language processing, robots can start autonomously navigating and recognizing people and objects—transforming industries and spaces.

In this article, system integrators will learn:

  • About the foundational building blocks for early-stage mobile service robots
  • Where to upgrade the stack for improved performance and streamlined integration 
  • How organizations can prepare systems for mass market deployment

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Automotive
ZF Group’s Raj Vazirani Joins StradVision Board of Directors

September 12, 2022

MORE
Consumer
Image Provided by Airzone
Airzone Launches Critical HVAC / IoT Interface in North America

September 12, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Rohde & Schwarz Delivers First CTIA-Authorized Test System for 5G mmWave Multi-AoA Certification

September 13, 2022

MORE
Processing
Embedded Executive: Scott Bibaud, President and CEO of Atomera

August 24, 2022

MORE