Transforming Modern Manufacturing: Robotics, Automation & Functional Safety

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Winston Leung, Senior Product Marketing Manager at QNX, and Jay Thomas, Director of Field Development at LDRA join the podcast to discuss the fusion of robotics and automation in modern manufacturing, and how functional safety is shaping this transformative shift.

Then, Rich and Vin are back with another Dev Talk featuring Steve Mensor, Vice President at Achronix Semiconductor. The three dive into the game-changing potential of embedded FPGAs and the benefits of blending the strengths of hardware and software.

But first, Rich and Ken kick things off with a look at what’s in store for embedded world 2025, and a recent announcement involving Apple’s first custom modem chip for iPhones.