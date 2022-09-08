AAEON's EPIC-TGH7: High Level Computing with the 4" EPIC Board

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of AAEON Technology Inc. With the introduction of the EPIC-TGH7, the first board of its kind to support Intel® 11th Generation Xeon®/CoreTM processors, AAEON introduced the world to the next generation of single board computers.

The EPIC-TGH7 offers 8 cores and 16 threads thanks to its cutting-edge processor package, boosting processing power and speed for demanding, high-end computing. The EPIC-TGH7 can provide up to 45W with performance comparable to a Xeon®, proving that this development has not come at the expense of power efficiency.

Despite maintaining the same EPIC board form size measuring only 4.53" x 6.50," the EPIC-TGH7 has up to 8 USB ports, dual LAN connections, and a PCIe[x8] slot, enabling PCIe4.0 speeds of up to 16GT/s (115mm x 165mm).

With the board being able to support the enhanced graphics necessary for such uses, AAEON believes that this combination of I/O density and high-speed expansion will be particularly useful to healthcare imaging and military defense applications.

The EPIC-TGH7 lends itself to use in digital signage, delivering 4 simultaneous displays via an I/O featuring HDMI, VGA, Dual Channel 24/48bit LVDS, and DP connections, in addition to healthcare imaging and military defensive applications. With so many options, users can choose from a variety of display setups to meet their project demands.

