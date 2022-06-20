Acnodes' 2U Space-Saving Rackmount PC w/ the Latest Series of Intel Processors - RMC5265

Press Release

Image Provided by Acnodes Corporation

2U rackmount computer with the latest Intel processors, micro ATX motherboard, 4 x PCI slots, 2 x external 5.25" drive bays, and a 2U high 15" depth rack chassis.

Acnodes Corporation - a leading provider of industrial computer and display solutions - presents the RMC5265, a 2U compact rackmount computer designed for industrial and business applications. In order to meet various application requirements, the RMC5265 offers the perfect mix of performance, expansion, and flexibility. It utilizes Intel 12th/11th/10th Generation processors on an industrial Micro ATX motherboard with four low-profile PCI slots for expansion. This 2U industrial computer system supports four DIMM memory sockets (Up to 64GB), onboard Video / LAN / Audio, and USB ports. Each of the installed system components has been selected and tested to ensure the utmost reliability and long life availability. The drive capacity for this 2U rackmount PC includes two 5.25" external drive bays for removable SATA HDDs or optical drives and four 2.5" internal drive bays. The system configuration is extremely flexible and can be custom-built for a wide spectrum of industries that demand longevity and robust computing performance.

The RMC5265 is made of heavy-duty cold-rolled electroplated steel for long-term durability. There are two front USB ports, one power on/off switch, and one system reset switch that allows users to easily control the computer. There are also LED indicators for System Fail and LAN Activity located on the front panel to lets you know the status of the system with a quick glance. To maximize the airflow within the system and help main a low system temperature, the RMC5265 is designed with two 80mm front cooling fans. With a short-depth design of 15-inches, this 2U compact rack mount steel chassis can easily mount into shallow rack cabinets and confined spaces.

The system is powered by a 380W auto-switch ATX power supply. Optional 500W or 650W ATX power supplies are available as well. It is compatible with Windows 10 Professional 64-Bit and Windows 11 Professional 64-Bit operating systems. The RMC5265 is an extremely reliable 2U rackmount PC ideal for everyday business tasks, industrial control, and datacenters. All of our systems will go through a quality test and burn-in procedure prior to shipping. If you need a custom solution that isn't offered, please contact us about your specifications and requirements.

RMC5265 - https://www.acnodes.com/rackmount-computer/2u-rack-mount-computer/rmc5265.htm

Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one's specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at [email protected]