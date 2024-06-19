ADLINK: cExpress-MTL
June 19, 2024
Product
Product Description:
ADLINK's cExpress-MTL is a COM Express®️ COM.0 R3.1 Type 6 Compact module featuring Intel’s latest Intel®️ Core™️ Ultra processors (formerly “Meteor Lake-U/H”). This module integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU into a single solution for the embedded market, offering up to 8 GPU Xe-cores (128 EUs), an 11pTOPS/8.2eTOPS NPU, and 14 CPU cores at 28W TDP.
The cExpress-MTL enhances designs with powerful GPU capabilities, hardware-accelerated AV1 encoding/decoding, dedicated AI acceleration, and support for PCIe Gen4 and USB4. It is ideal for battery-powered, performance-intensive edge applications such as portable medical ultrasound devices, industrial automation, autonomous driving, and AI robots.
Highlights:
- Intel Core Ultra processor, Intel XeLPG GFX integration and up to 8 Xe -Cores
- New integrated NPU for dedicated AI acceleration
- All PCIe signals upgraded to Gen4
- 2.5GbE Ethernet, with optional TSN
- Up to 64GB DDR5 at 5600MT/s, in-band ECC/non-ECC
- SoC power reduction
Product Website Link:https://www.adlinktech.com/Products/Computer_on_Modules/COMExpressType6Compact/cExpress-MTL?Lang=en
Datasheet Link:https://www.adlinktech.com/Products/Download.ashx?type=MDownload&isDatasheet=yes&file=2147%5ccExpress-MTL_prelim-datasheet_240115.pdf
Buy It Now Link:https://www.adlinktech.com/Products/Computer_on_Modules/COMExpressType6Compact/cExpress-MTL?Lang=en