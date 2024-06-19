ADLINK: cExpress-MTL

Product

Image Credit: ADLINK

Product Description:

ADLINK's cExpress-MTL is a COM Express®️ COM.0 R3.1 Type 6 Compact module featuring Intel’s latest Intel®️ Core™️ Ultra processors (formerly “Meteor Lake-U/H”). This module integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU into a single solution for the embedded market, offering up to 8 GPU Xe-cores (128 EUs), an 11pTOPS/8.2eTOPS NPU, and 14 CPU cores at 28W TDP.

The cExpress-MTL enhances designs with powerful GPU capabilities, hardware-accelerated AV1 encoding/decoding, dedicated AI acceleration, and support for PCIe Gen4 and USB4. It is ideal for battery-powered, performance-intensive edge applications such as portable medical ultrasound devices, industrial automation, autonomous driving, and AI robots.

Highlights:

Intel Core Ultra processor, Intel XeLPG GFX integration and up to 8 Xe -Cores

New integrated NPU for dedicated AI acceleration

All PCIe signals upgraded to Gen4

2.5GbE Ethernet, with optional TSN

Up to 64GB DDR5 at 5600MT/s, in-band ECC/non-ECC

SoC power reduction

Product Website Link:https://www.adlinktech.com/Products/Computer_on_Modules/COMExpressType6Compact/cExpress-MTL?Lang=en

Datasheet Link:https://www.adlinktech.com/Products/Download.ashx?type=MDownload&isDatasheet=yes&file=2147%5ccExpress-MTL_prelim-datasheet_240115.pdf

Buy It Now Link:https://www.adlinktech.com/Products/Computer_on_Modules/COMExpressType6Compact/cExpress-MTL?Lang=en

Topic Tags