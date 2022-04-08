Advantech EPC-R7200 NVIDIA Jetson- Industrial-Grade Box-PC Expedites the AI Deployment

Image Provided by Advantech Co., Ltd

06th April 2022, Taipei, Taiwan — Advantech, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, is pleased to release EPC-R7200, an NVIDIA Jetson-compatible industrial-grade Box-PC. EPC-R7200 meets demands created by the rising adoption of NVIDIA Jetson platform edge AI devices via an ultra-compact form factor (152 × 137 × 42 mm; 5.9 × 5.3 × 1.6 in). This Box-PC is designed for AI developers that use NVIDIA Jetson family modules, including Jetson Xavier™ NX, Jetson™ TX2 NX and Jetson Nano™. These features make EPC-R7200 an excellent choice edge AI applications in diverse industries.

NVIDIA Jetson-enabled AI accelerator Advantech EPC-R7200 industrial-grade Box PC is equipped with a carrier board that is fully compatible with the three types of Jetson modules in terms of form-factor and pin configuration. Designed to serve as a complete industrial-grade system, EPC-R7200’s high-quality aluminum housing with improved heat dissipation and ESD protection provides state of the art security and protection. Moreover, EPC-R7200’s thermal solutions accommodate modular and module-specific heat spreaders

NVIDIA Jetson modules operate with the NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK. JetPack™ comprises Jetson Linux Driver Package (L4T) with Ubuntu Linux operating system and CUDA-X. Both solutions serve to accelerate AI development. EPC-R7200 is completely compatible with NVIDIA SDK and enables AI. It also enables AI developers to automatically actuate I/Os without further driver installation or function configuration setup. Advantech’s EPC-R7200 supports wide operating temperatures, power input, and high vibration tolerance (-40 ~ 85 ºC/-40 ~ 185 ºF; 9 ~ 24VDC; 3.0Grms). Likewise, it transforms Jetson family modules into an edge AI system. This in turn helps users produce field-side prototypes while significantly reducing the development time and resources required for system integration and verification.

Expandable I/O design fulfills diverse application requirements

Edge AI applications — including image inference — require premium camera inputs. Accordingly, EPC-R7200 provides 2 x 2-lane MIPI-CSI2 camera inputs for intelligent vision-based systems. It also features1 x HDMI 2.0 port for 4K resolution displays, 2 x GbE LAN for connectivity, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and 2 x M.2 slots for wireless module (1 x 2230 Key E, and 1 x 3042 Key B). Leveraging a UIO40-Express mechanical design, EPC-R7200’s carrier board uses application-oriented I/O expansion boards to increase capacity. It enables developers to select I/O extension boards like M.2 2280 Key M slots for extra storage via connection with NVMe SSD, serial ports (RS-232, RS-485), isolated DI/DOs, USB 2.0, and 4 x ports GbE Ethernet hub. In addition, Advantech’s AIM-Linux software service provides UIO40-Express peripheral drivers for NVIDIA JetPack SDK 4.5.1. This enables UIO40-Express functions without additional integration effort.

Key Features

Fanless ultra-compact Box-PC with thermal reference design

NVIDIA Jetson Module Compatible: Jetson Xavier™ NX, Jetson™ TX2 NX and Jetson Nano™

Accepts flexible application-oriented UIO40-Express I/O expansion boards

Rugged PC housing supports wide operating temperatures, power input, and vibration tolerance (-40 ~ 85 ºC;-40 ~ 185 ºF/ 9 ~ 24VDC/ 3.0Grms)

AIM-Linux software service with peripheral driver integration supports NVIDIA JetPack SDK

EPC-R7200, Advantech’s NVIDIA Jetson-Compatible Industrial-grade Box-PC, will be available for order soon. Please contact an Advantech sales office or an Authorized Channel Partner to find out more. For more information on Advantech’s Arm computing products and services, visit risc.advantech.com.

For customers who require a bespoke solution, Advantech offers cutting-edge local design and manufacturing services in Europe enabling customer-optimised solutions. For further information visit http://bit.ly/AdvantechDMS or www.advantech.eu.