Beckhoff Automation LLC: CX5600 | Embedded PC Series
January 29, 2024
Product
Product Description:
Multi-core Embedded PCs with AMD Ryzen™️ CPU
The DIN-rail mountable, fanless Embedded PCs of the CX5600 series are equipped with AMD Ryzen™️ processors. As with all newer Embedded PCs, the entire range of K-bus or EtherCAT Terminals can be directly connected on the right-hand side.
Highlights:
- Fanless cooling
- Powerful M.2 SSD
- Comfortable 4 or 8 GB RAM
- Electrically isolated 24 V DC power supply unit, UPS-OCT capable
- Built-in capacitive 1-second UPS for persistent data storage
Product Website Link:https://www.beckhoff.com/en-us/products/ipc/embedded-pcs/cx5600-amd-ryzen/
Datasheet Link:https://www.beckhoff.com/en-us/products/ipc/embedded-pcs/cx5600-amd-ryzen/cx5620.html