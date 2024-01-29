Beckhoff Automation LLC: CX5600 | Embedded PC Series

Embedded Computing Design

January 29, 2024

Image Credit: Beckhoff Automation

Product Description:

Multi-core Embedded PCs with AMD Ryzen™️ CPU

 

The DIN-rail mountable, fanless Embedded PCs of the CX5600 series are equipped with AMD Ryzen™️ processors. As with all newer Embedded PCs, the entire range of K-bus or EtherCAT Terminals can be directly connected on the right-hand side.

Highlights:

  • Fanless cooling
  • Powerful M.2 SSD
  • Comfortable 4 or 8 GB RAM
  • Electrically isolated 24 V DC power supply unit, UPS-OCT capable
  • Built-in capacitive 1-second UPS for persistent data storage

Product Website Link:https://www.beckhoff.com/en-us/products/ipc/embedded-pcs/cx5600-amd-ryzen/

Datasheet Link:https://www.beckhoff.com/en-us/products/ipc/embedded-pcs/cx5600-amd-ryzen/cx5620.html

 

