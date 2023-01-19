DesignCon: Jan. 31- Feb. 2

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Santa Clara, Calif. Registration for the 2023 DesignCon is now open for the Jan. 31- Feb. 2 event at the Santa Clara Convention Center. While attending DesignCon, you will find a healthy dose of technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos, and 120+ exhibits, including exhibits from the host sponsor Amphenol, with Cadence, Keysight, Molex, Mouser, Samtec, TE Connectivity, and more.

DesignCon is a three-day leading high-speed communications and system design conference serving the engineering community with the minds of thier peers leading discussions. Attendees will gain entry to 14 tracks of curriculum created by engineers. There will be over 100 sessions verified by the 97-person Technical Program Committee.

“We could not be prouder to facilitate an outlet where learning is at the forefront for this high-powered industry, offering industry-critical engineering education in the heart of electronics innovation — Silicon Valley,” says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director of DesignCon. “It is rewarding to connect the industry’s leading professionals with DesignCon as the live hub to showcase creativity and ingenuity that the design engineering trade is bringing to new heights.”

Drive World will be at DesignCon for the third year improving the automotive industries autonomous drive with education on electronics and intelligence. Also included are five webinars that registrants are automatically enrolled for permission to view selected recorded sessions until the beginning of March. The events will be hosted on the Smart Event platform and offers viewers the chance to research products from differing companies while networking before and after the expo.

Presented at the event, will be the "Engineer of the Year" Award*, acknowledging the echelon of engineering and product design innovations at the chip, board, or system level.

* The award winner is selected based on his or her leadership, creativity, and out-of-the-box thinking brought to designing and testing of chips, boards, and systems, with particular attention paid to areas of signal and power integrity. Voting for the 2023 Engineer of the Year Award open December 23, at https://forms.gle/sCYyBL5GwjBgpg1c8.