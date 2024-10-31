DigiKey to Host Industry Leaders During electronica 2024

Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: DigiKey

Munich, Germany. DigiKey will be attending electronica during November 12-15, 2024, in Munich, Germany. At its booth, #B4.578, DigiKey will showcase top designs from leading suppliers, select technical capabilities, tools, and prize give aways. “We always look forward to attending electronica and connecting with engineers, designers, students and colleagues from around the world,” said Dave Doherty, president at DigiKey.

Featured Suppliers:

Booth visitors will have the chance to choose packages with special giveaways, collect instant-win prizes at DigiKey’s slot machines, and enjoy a break at the DigiKey Café.

“DigiKey is proud to be a part of electronica’s history in the region and bring the breadth and depth of DigiKey’s portfolio to attendees. EMEA continues to be an important growth area for DigiKey. We’re consistently enhancing our supplier and product portfolio to serve growing markets here, including the automotive and industrial industries,” ends Doherty.

For more information visit digikey.com.

